scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Japanese Ambassador dances to 'Kaavaala', says his 'love for Rajinikanth continues'

The 'Kaavaala' song from the recent Rajinikanth-starrer film 'Jailer', which sees actress Tamannaah Bhatia exhibiting some killer moves, has become a rage with several Reel recreations.

By Agency News Desk
Japanese Ambassador dances to 'Kaavaala', says his 'love for Rajinikanth continues'
Japanese Ambassador dances to 'Kaavaala', says his 'love for Rajinikanth continues'

The ‘Kaavaala’ song from the recent Rajinikanth-starrer film ‘Jailer’, which sees actress Tamannaah Bhatia exhibiting some killer moves, has become a rage with several Reel recreations. The latest to join the bandwagon is the Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki.

Hiroshi recently took to his X account (erstwhile Twitter) to share a clip of him dancing to the song as he embraced the dance steps.

He collaborated with the Japanese YouTuber Mayo San for the dance performance which has now gone viral.

The video, 17 seconds in length, opens with Mayo San dancing the initial segment of the choreography, trying to imitate the steps by Tamannaah in the original composition.

Following this, the Ambassador integrates himself into the choreographic sequence, joining in the next step alongside Mayo San.

He wrote, “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia. My Love for Rajinikanth continues…”

Suzuki then goes on to perform alongside a group, joined by the YouTuber. Furthermore, he emulated the distinctive style of actor Rajinikanth by flipping his glasses.

The video has clocked an impressive 500,000 views and more than 10,000 likes.

Talking about ‘Jailer’, the Rajinikanth-starrer is emerging as the box-office winner.

The film collected net Rs 210.65 crore on Day 7 of its release. Buoyed by Thalaiva’s huge overseas fan following, the film’s worldwide earnings have been pegged by the trade media at Rs 392.20 crore.

The film is getting some competition in North India from the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ but looking at the trends, the Rajini cyclone seems poised to sweep the box-office completely.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fans witness Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh-Harrdy’s bromance at AP Dhillon’s docu-series screening
Next article
KGMU doctors help woman with rare heart condition deliver child
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US