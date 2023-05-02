scorecardresearch
Japanese fans travel to Chennai to see 'PS-2', Karthi welcomes them home

Fans of star Karthi flew down from Japan to see his latest release 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' with Tamil audience. However, the large-hearted actor welcomed them home to interact with them.

Having learnt from their visit, Karthi took out time to meet and interact with them. Pictures of the actor with his "international" fans are doing the rounds on social media.

Having learnt from their visit, Karthi took out time to meet and interact with them. Pictures of the actor with his “international” fans are doing the rounds on social media.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared a gamut of pictures and captioned it: “#PonniyinSelvan | After #Rajini it’s for #Karthi !! Karthi fans from Japan came to Chennai, to watch #PonniyinSelvan2 with Tamil audience. Apparently, they watched movie for about 4 times and also happened to meet actor Karthi at his residence.”

In the Mani Ratnam directorial, Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Virkam, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among many others.

