Jr NTR's 30th movie set for launch on March 23

After the Oscar fever, it's time for 'RRR' stars to get back to work. And, actor Jr NTR is set to start shooting for NTR30 from March 23 onwards.

By News Bureau

After the Oscar fever, it’s time for ‘RRR’ stars to get back to work. And, actor Jr NTR is set to start shooting for NTR30 from March 23 onwards. The makers took to social media to announce that the film’s muhurat puja will be held on March 23, 2023 in Hyderabad.

The fans of Man of masses Jr NTR can finally celebrate as the makers of his next much awaited project NTR30 have shared an update.

Sharing this news, the makers of NTR 30 wrote: “Storm alert #NTR30 Muhurtam on March 23rd @jrntr @janhvikapoor #KoratalaSiva @anirudhofficial #NandamuriKalyanRam @rathnaveludop @sabu_cyril @sreekar.prasad @ntrartsoffl @yuvasudhaarts.”

The film also stars Jhanvi Kapoor and will be directed by ‘Janatha Garage’ director Koratala Siva. The Pan-Indian release will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander while R. Rathnavelu will be in charge of the camera, Sabu Cyril of art and Sreekar Prasad of editing.

NTR 30 is produced by Hari Krishna K. of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts and will be released world-wide on April 5, 2024.

