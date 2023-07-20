scorecardresearch
Kamal Haasan greets his fans ahead of SDCC appearance

Kamal Haasan has arrived in San Diego, set to make history at the much-awaited San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event. 

By Agency News Desk

The excitement reaches new heights as the legendary Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has arrived in San Diego, set to make history at the much-awaited San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event. 

The highly-anticipated reveal of Project K’s teaser and title adds to the thrill, and amid a packed schedule, Kamal Haasan took a moment to show his heartfelt appreciation to his ardent fans, who eagerly awaited a glimpse of their beloved actor.

The actor is donning a green sweatshirt, paired it with white pants and black sport shoes. He completed the look with black sunglasses, and a watch.

Kamal’s presence at SDCC marks a significant milestone in the history of the Indian film industry, as he prepares to represent the richness and diversity of Indian cinema on the global stage.

As he stepped into San Diego, the air was filled with excitement as fans showered him with flowers and heartfelt cheers.

‘Project K’ producer C Aswani Dutt from Vyjayanthi Movies accompanied Kamal Haasan, standing alongside him as he expressed his gratitude and love to his fan.

The warmth and admiration between Kamal Haasan and his fans were evident, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

Tonight, the iconic H Hall will witness a star-studded panel discussion featuring Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and director Nag Ashwin. This gathering promises to be an extraordinary experience for fans and enthusiasts as they eagerly await the reveal of Project K’s teaser and title.

San Diego Comic-Con, known as the ultimate celebration of pop culture, is the perfect platform for ‘Project K’ to showcase the richness of Indian storytelling and the immense talent of its team.

