scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kamal Haasan wishes director Shankar Shanmugam on his birthday

Ahead of the release of action-thriller 'Indian 2', Kamal Haasan wished director Shankar Shanmugam (or Shankar) on his 59th birthday.

By Agency News Desk

Ahead of the release of his upcoming action-thriller film ‘Indian 2’, veteran actor Kamal Haasan wished director Shankar Shanmugam (or Shankar) on his 59th birthday. Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), the ‘Vikram’ actor sharing a picture of the two together tweeted: “Many happy returns of this day, Dear Shankar ji”.

Many fans congratulated the veteran Tamil director on his birthday while referring to the two as the ‘power-packed danger duo’. After his success with the 2022 version of his 1986 spy-thriller film ‘Vikram’, Kamal Haasan, who is now over 68 still has the same level of energy.

‘Indian 2’ is the sequel to Shankar Shanmugam’s 1996 Tamil vigilante action classic ‘Indian’ which also starred Kamal Haasan in the lead alongside Nedumudi Venu, Sukanya, Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar.

The original movie followed the character of Senaputhy, a veteran freedom fighter from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’ Indian National Army, who turns into a brutal vigilante to root out corruption and crime, all the while sitting on the crossroads against his own son who is at the opposite end of the spectrum.

This time too, Kamal Hasaan will reprise his role as Senapathy and the movie will be set 26 years after the events of the first film, where Senapathy, though old, is still going strong on his mission.

Shankar is one of Tamil film industry’s most renowned directors, with his films typically focusing outside mainstream topics and instead hone in on issues related to corruption, crime, vigilantism, technology and more. He’s also known for his use of VFX and practical effects in movies such as ‘Enthiran’, ‘2.0’, ‘Mudhalvan’ and all three parts of the Vikram-starrer ‘Anniyan’ action-psychological-thriller trilogy.

Most details for the film have been kept under the wraps, though it is posing itself as another brooding and dark film with Kamal Hasaan bringing out his full ‘Vikram’ energy.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Guv, visits Rajrappa temple post 'Jailer' success
Next article
Death in the air: 3 pilots lost their lives within 3 days; 2 in India
This May Also Interest You
News

'MTV Roadies': Aashika beats Pallavi showing why she is someone not to be messed with

Technology

Indian users spend over 3 hrs on social media, 46 min on gaming: Report

Technology

Excessive screen time can affect reasoning skills in young children

Sports

Swimming Australia facing World Aquatics expulsion over governance concerns

News

Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser gives you goosebumps

News

How cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired Saiyami Kher

Sports

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants rope in MSK Prasad as strategic consultant

News

Dulquer Salmaan on working in remakes: 'Classics should be left untouched'

Technology

Death in the air: 3 pilots lost their lives within 3 days; 2 in India

News

Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Guv, visits Rajrappa temple post 'Jailer' success

Sports

Shooting World Championship: India start with Men’s Air Pistol team bronze in Baku

News

Sanam collaborates with music maestro Usha Uthup

News

Vicky Kaushal was drunk during 'Ye saale dukh…' scene from 'Masaan', reveals Neeraj Ghaywan

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid on the road, Xavi in the stands for Round 2 matches (Preview)

News

Anuraj Chahal on playing Armaan in 'Udaariyaan': It's stark contrast to my real-life persona

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Jamshedpur ride Ashley's strike for first win in league

Fashion and Lifestyle

Preity Zinta recalls fond memories of Sussanne Khan: She would make best sandwiches

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC in must-win Southern Derby

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US