Kangana Ranaut calls ‘Chandramukhi 2’ ‘quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer’

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for multiple films in her kitty, has called her upcoming film 'Chandramukhi 2', a "quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer", and her role as a larger-than-life one in the film.

By Agency News Desk
After delivering her performance as the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa in ‘Thailaivii’ (2020), the actress will be back on the Tamil screens with the P. Vasu directorial ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

In the film, she steps into the role of a dancer who is known for her beauty and unmatched dancing skills.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is a true blue commercial entertainer and a sequel to one of the most celebrated films in popular culture ‘Chandramukhi’ which has led to many remakes in multiple Indian languages.

Talking about working in ‘Chandramukhi 2’, the four times National Award winning actress said, “I play a larger-than-life character in a quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer. It’s a mix of genres, the film has a bit of action, comedy, horror, romance and is also a musical. In fact, this is the first time that I have been part of a big entertainer playing a larger-than-life character.”

She further mentioned, “My director, P Vasu has been an inspiration to work with. Working on this film has been one of the most enriching experiences in my life.”

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is set to debut in theatres on September 15.

Post this, the actress will be seen in ‘Tejas’ which is based on the life of air force pilot Tejas Gill. She also has her directorial in the pipeline, ‘Emergency’ in which she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

