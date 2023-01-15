Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Superhit pan-India hit movie “Kantara” lead star and director Rishab Shetty wished his fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday by posting a family picture with his wife and two children. “Sesame and jaggery. Let’s share happiness with everyone. Happy Makara Sankranthi to all,” Shetty said.

His leading lady in the film, Sapthami Gowda, shared a song, wished fans and shared a traditional photo in the post.

Kannada super star Dr Shivarajkumar shared the poster of his new movie “Ghost” on his handle and wished all Kannadigas on the auspicious occasion. “Let the festival bring bundle of joys and comfort and bring new horizons of happiness,” he said.

Ganesh, anothe popular Kannada star, shared the poster of his new movie “Banadariyali”, which is going to be released on March 17 and conveyed his festive good wishes.

Superstar Upendra released a unique poster of his pan-India venture “U I” and conveyed his festival wishes.

Another much-loved star Darshan posted pictures of him with his pet cow and called on people to celebrate the festival with much fervor. ‘Rocking Star’ Yash of “KGF” fame and his actress wife, Radhika Pandit, have also wished their fans on the occasion.