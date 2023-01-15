scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

By News Bureau

Superhit pan-India hit movie “Kantara” lead star and director Rishab Shetty wished his fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday by posting a family picture with his wife and two children. “Sesame and jaggery. Let’s share happiness with everyone. Happy Makara Sankranthi to all,” Shetty said.

His leading lady in the film, Sapthami Gowda, shared a song, wished fans and shared a traditional photo in the post.

Kannada super star Dr Shivarajkumar shared the poster of his new movie “Ghost” on his handle and wished all Kannadigas on the auspicious occasion. “Let the festival bring bundle of joys and comfort and bring new horizons of happiness,” he said.

Ganesh, anothe popular Kannada star, shared the poster of his new movie “Banadariyali”, which is going to be released on March 17 and conveyed his festive good wishes.

Superstar Upendra released a unique poster of his pan-India venture “U I” and conveyed his festival wishes.

Another much-loved star Darshan posted pictures of him with his pet cow and called on people to celebrate the festival with much fervor. ‘Rocking Star’ Yash of “KGF” fame and his actress wife, Radhika Pandit, have also wished their fans on the occasion.

Previous article
'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground
Next article
World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

News

Brendan Fraser-starrer 'The Whale' outpaces other indies; mints $10 mn at US box office

News

An emotional moment as Sajid Khan bids goodbye to 'Bigg Boss' house

Health & Lifestyle

23 injured in TN jallikattu event

Health & Lifestyle

Punish officials who obstruct Mohalla clinics ahead of MCD polls: DyCM to L-G

Sports

From Yamaguchi to PV Sindhu, top-10 women stars to watch out for at India Open 2023

Sports

Jake Dennis wins first race of GEN3 era 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Sports

Dewald Brevis is everything you look for in an overseas pro, when in India, says Abhinav Mukund

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin wants ODI World Cup matches to start at 11:30am for reducing dew factor

Sports

Will try to stick to our plans in the series: Bismah Maroof on Pakistan's ODIs against Australia

Sports

Suryakumar cause lot of troubles for bowlers with his 360 degree play: Andy Flower

Fashion & Lifestyle

Selena Gomez reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay Kumar posts first look of ‘Selfiee’, triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US