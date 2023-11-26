‘Kannur Squad’ BTS clip reveals its climax was improvised

As megastar Mammootty’s film ‘Kathaal – The Core’ is doing rounds at the box office, the actor’s production handle has shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the climax scene from his previous film ‘Kannur Squad’. The clip showcases the meticulous details for the scene which in fact was improvised.

The video posted on X by the actor’s own production house Mammootty Kampany showed a lot of improvisation regarding the car scene. The sequence involved the police car taking a 360 degree turn without any editing while simultaneously being assaulted by a mob.

One of the things which made ‘Kannur Squad’ such a massive hit was its great attention to detail, designing the entire village and shanties from scratch rather than picking live locations.

Typical action sequences involve a lot of choppy editing, which was supposed to be done for this scene as well as a mobster enters the car window as it takes a massive turn.

However, instead of using CGI or any editing the whole sequence was improvised on the spot. Mammootty’s whole crew actually did not expect this, because actual fire and metal rods were being used for the whole scene, which saw an actor jumping directly into the car window as it took a very dangerous turn.

This car scene was intensely practiced, though the final scene that came out wasn’t planned to this extent making it a last moment cut. This scene is in fact considered the film’s biggest point before the action climax happened. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

This attested to the hard work that was put into producing the whole film and the many deliberate choices that were made, in order to keep things as rooted and authentic as possible.