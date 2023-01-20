scorecardresearch
Kerala law student, who misbehaved with actress Aparna Balamurali, suspended

Aparna Balamurali during her campus visit to promote her upcoming film, was suspended for a week on Friday.

By News Bureau

Ernakulam Law College student, who had misbehaved with National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali during her campus visit to promote her upcoming film, was suspended for a week on Friday.

Early this week, the second year student Vishnu, during a function organised at the College campus as part of promotion of film, ‘Thankam’ suddenly rushed to the stage, handed a flower to Aparna who was sitting, shook hands before forcing her up and putting his hands on her shoulder for a photo.

Later, on the stage, an office-bearer said “sorry” at which the student again approached the actress for a handshake, but she refused.

A video of this incident shows Aparna trying to move away from the student.

After the video turned viral, the Ernakulam Law College Union apologised for the boy’s behaviour but as the encore increased, it suspended him from the college for a week.

In an apology, the Union said it “deeply sorry” for the incident which has hurt the actress, saying it is being viewed as a very “grave” issue.

The 27-year-old actress won the National award for her role in the Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru”.

