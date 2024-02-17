HomeRegionalNews

KGF sensation Yash purchases candy for daughter, pictures go viral

The photos of KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Yash, also known as Rocky Bhai, purchasing candy for his daughter from a roadside shop, have gone viral on social media

By Agency News Desk
KGF sensation Yash purchases candy for daughter, pictures go viral
KGF | Yash purchases - pic courteys news agency

The photos of KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Yash, also known as Rocky Bhai, purchasing candy for his daughter from a roadside shop, have gone viral on social media. His fans and people are appreciating the simplicity of the super star and showering praise on him for not being carried away by stardom and remaining grounded.

Yash, who is busy with the pre-production work of his next pan-India venture ‘Toxic’, visited the famous Chitrapur Mutt in Shirali near Bhatkal of Uttara Kannada district with his wife, popular actress Radhika Pandit, and daughter Ayra.

The photos depict superstar Yash making a purchase of toffee in front of a small shop. His actress wife, Radhika Pandit, is seen sitting on an ordinary bench beside the shop and watching her superstar husband.

The news of Yash’s visit to the mutt spread like wildfire, and his fans gathered in the premises of the mutt and surrounding areas in no time. The police controlled the mob, and Yash waved at the fans, obliging their requests for selfies and photos.

Yash hails from a humble background. He started with serials and went on to become a superstar in Kannada film industry. His father was a bus driver. With sheer grit, hard work, and vision, he has made his place as a pan-India superstar. His fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Toxic,’ directed by Geethu Mohandas.

Previous article
Seerat Kapoor on learning Urdu: It wasn’t a cakewalk
Next article
Fahmaan Khan breaks his silence on new show: ‘Couldn't be a part of it’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US