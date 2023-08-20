scorecardresearch
‘King of Kotha’ trailer played at Times Square: Dulquer Salmaan says, ‘biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema’

Dulquer Salmaan shared his excitement as the trailer of ‘King of Kotha’ was played at New York’s Times Square, saying it’s a biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema.

King of Kotha | Times Square | Dulquer Salmaan | Malayalam cinema _ pic courtesy twitter

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set for the release of his action thriller film ‘King of Kotha’, shared his excitement as the trailer of the movie was played at New York’s Times Square, saying it’s a biggest tribute to Malayalam cinema.

‘King of Kotha’, Dulquer’s all-time high budget film, is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios and tells the story of two eras. It is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy.

Earlier, the trailer of the movie was unveiled by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and also by South legends Suriya, Mohanlal and Nagarjuna.

Dulquer took to Instagram and shared a Reel video, wherein we can see the glimpse of the trailer being featured at Times Square. People on the streets of New York can be seen cheering for the actor.

Along with the video, he wrote: “Cannot contain my excitement. ‘King of Kotha’ has become the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played at New York City’s Times Square. Having visited the busy and vibrant Time’s Square several times, never even dreamed of appearing on the screens there. Big moment for me personally and the biggest tribute we can give to Malayalam Cinema. #bigbigmoment #takingourcinematotheworld #KingOfKotha #august24th (sic).”

The flick also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran. It is slated to release on August 24.

The 40-year-old actor was also recently seen as narcotics officer Arjun Varma in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, which is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj.

The series by Raj & DK is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charm of the decade. Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer, Adarsh Gourav, T J Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late actor Satish Kaushik. It is streaming on Netflix.

