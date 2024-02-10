Lakshmi Manchu ropes in Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran & Harshvardhan Rane to walk for 'Teach for Change' fashion show

Actress Lakshmi Manchu has roped in actors Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran and Harshvardhan Rane to grace the runway for the ninth edition of Teach for Change’s annual fundraiser fashion show, saying, it will create meaningful change in the lives of children.

The actors will headline this event and strut the ramp for a noble cause that will enable children across government schools to access quality education.

Talking about the same, the ‘Gundello Godari’ actress stated: “The ‘Teach for Change’ fashion show is not just about style and glamour; it’s about leveraging our influence to create meaningful change in the lives of children who need this push.”

“Through this event, we aim to raise awareness and funds for Teach for Change’s invaluable initiatives, empowering them to continue their impactful work in education. I am deeply appreciative of my friends and colleagues from the industry who have generously dedicated their time and efforts to support this cause,” added Lakshmi.

The runway will witness celebrities like Shruti Hassan, Shriya Saran, Harshvardhan Rane, Seerat Kapoor, Faria Abdullah, Avantika Mishra, Lekha Prajapati, Alekya Harika, Rashi Singh, Akshara Gowda, Ashok Galla, Pradeep Machiraju, Viraj Ashwin, Sudheer Babu, Adith, Shiva Kandkuri and badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

Shriya said: “Education is a fundamental right, and initiatives like ‘Teach for Change’ are essential in ensuring that every child has access to quality education. Lakshmi is truly exceptional, serving as a cornerstone of this initiative.”

Harshvardhan shared: “Being part of Lakshmi’s vision and the Teach for Change initiative over the years is both an honor and a privilege. Walking the ramp for such a noble cause is not just about showcasing fashion; it’s about shining a light on the importance of education for every child’s future.”

The event will feature the designs of fashion maestros Amit GT for women’s wear and Shashank Chelmilla for men’s wear.

The proceeds generated from this glamorous evening will be directed towards the organization’s development and programs, furthering their efforts to make a lasting impact in Government-run schools.

The star-studded celebrity fashion show, curated by Lakshmi Manchu, will be happening in Hyderabad on February 11.