scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Madras HC to hear special plea on screening of Vijay-starrer 'Leo' today

Madras High court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the Seven Screen Studios, producer of the Tamil super star Vijay’s latest movie 'Leo'.

By Agency News Desk
Madras HC to hear special plea on screening of Vijay-starrer 'Leo' today
Madras HC to hear special plea on screening of Vijay-starrer 'Leo' today - pic courtesy news agency

Chennai , Oct 17( IANS) Madras High court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the Seven Screen Studios, producer of the Tamil super star Vijay’s latest movie ‘Leo’. The petitioners are seeking the court’s direction to the Tamil Nadu government to allow a special screening of the movie at 4 a.m on October 19, the day of its release.

The authorised signatory of Seven Screen Studios, K. Ramachandran, in his appeal said that the fan following of actor Vijay was huge and that the trailer of the movie had reached 51 million on YouTube in just ten days.

He also cited Shahrukh Khan movies ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’ releasing in six to seven shows in Mumbai and six in Delhi.

Notably, when the petition had come for hearing before Justice Anitha Sumanth on Monday, it was adjourned for the next day.

This was due to Advocate General (AG) R.Shanmugasundaram seeking time to verify whether a Public Interest Litigation filed in the Madurai Bench on regulating movie shows could be transferred to the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai.

During the hearing, Justice Anita Sumanth had stated that if the papers had arrived at Chennai, then the writ petition could be tagged with it and posted before a division bench.

The court directed the AG to obtain instructions by Tuesday morning and stated that if the papers had not reached Chennai, she would hear the writ petition.

–IANS

aal/shb

183
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ronaldo bags brace as Portugal thumps Bosnia and Herzegovina in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Next article
WhatsApp rolls out passwordless logins with passkeys on Android
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US