scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date

South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years for his upcoming project SSMB28

By Shweta Ghadashi
Mahesh Babu's film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date pic courtesy twitter
Mahesh Babu's film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date pic courtesy twitter

South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years for his upcoming project SSMB28 and on Sunday he shared the release date and first look.

Mahesh Babu treated fans with a new announcement. Sharing the first look poster, he wrote, “13.01.2024!! #SaveTheDate.”

Mahesh Babu looks quite intense in the coloured poster of the movie sporting glasses and it is all things intriguing.

The film also casts actor Pooja Hegde in the lead role, this marks her second collaboration with the Spyder actor after their 2019 blockbuster hit Maharashi.

Check out Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date below:

Previous article
Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes
Next article
Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me
This May Also Interest You
News

Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

News

Marathi film 'Na Aavadti Goshta' to centre around subject of LGBTQIA+

News

On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

News

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

News

Chahatt Khanna shares why she likes to travel with her daughters

News

Nicolas Cage drank his own blood during the shoot of 'Renfield'

News

Netflix sued over Madhuri Dixit insult

News

Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me

Theatre

Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes

News

Wamiqa Gabbi took references from films of 1950s, 1960s to prepare her part in 'Jubilee'

News

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Others

Jash Vira and the challenges he faced on his journey to success

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

Sports

Indore pitch rating upgraded to below average from poor, demerit point reduced to one from three

News

T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma

News

Cast of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' celebrates as show completes 800 episodes

News

Tina Philip re-enters 'Kumkum Bhagya', says 'Rhea is not the same person she was'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US