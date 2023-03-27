South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years for his upcoming project SSMB28 and on Sunday he shared the release date and first look.

Mahesh Babu treated fans with a new announcement. Sharing the first look poster, he wrote, “13.01.2024!! #SaveTheDate.”

Mahesh Babu looks quite intense in the coloured poster of the movie sporting glasses and it is all things intriguing.

The film also casts actor Pooja Hegde in the lead role, this marks her second collaboration with the Spyder actor after their 2019 blockbuster hit Maharashi.

Check out Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date below: