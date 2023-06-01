scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Mahesh babu’s Guntur Kaaram teaser out

Mahesh Babu on Wednesday unveiled the title of his upcoming film, on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birth anniversary.

By Pooja Tiwari
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu on Wednesday unveiled the title of his upcoming film, on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birth anniversary. Mahesh also shared a teaser of the film titled Guntur Kaaram.

The visually captivating 64-second teaser immerses viewers in a world of adrenaline-fuelled action, led by the dynamic Mahesh Babu. Accompanied by an electrifying background score, the teaser sets pulses racing and captures the essence of the high-octane actioner.

Offering a glimpse into the film’s fiery protagonist, aptly encapsulated by the tagline “highly inflammable”, the remaining moments showcase the irresistible mass appeal of Guntur Kaaram. The promo concludes by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ransomware breach hits US dental insurance giant, loses data of 9 mn patients
Next article
Rakul Preet Singh’s plan B was MBA in fashion, but ‘luckily,’ she ‘didn’t have to do that’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

News

Ileana shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann: 'Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society'

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

News

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US