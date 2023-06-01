Mahesh babu’s Guntur Kaaram teaser out

Mahesh Babu on Wednesday unveiled the title of his upcoming film, on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birth anniversary. Mahesh also shared a teaser of the film titled Guntur Kaaram.

The visually captivating 64-second teaser immerses viewers in a world of adrenaline-fuelled action, led by the dynamic Mahesh Babu. Accompanied by an electrifying background score, the teaser sets pulses racing and captures the essence of the high-octane actioner.

Offering a glimpse into the film’s fiery protagonist, aptly encapsulated by the tagline “highly inflammable”, the remaining moments showcase the irresistible mass appeal of Guntur Kaaram. The promo concludes by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.