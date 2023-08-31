Mahesh Babu wishes son on 17th b'day; Namrata says she's proud of him 'each passing year'

Star Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to wish their son Gautam Ghattamaneni, who turned 17 on Thursday. Namrata also mentioned that this birthday is special as Gautam will fly abroad for his studies next year.

Sharing a picture of Gautam, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Happy 17, my champ!! May each step forward lead you to your goal! Keep reaching for the stars. Love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni.”

Namrata commented: “So so much love for you today and everyday.”

Namrata shared a picture of Gautam on Instagram from a flight and wrote: “Happy happy birthday GG. You make me so proud each passing year. Can’t wait to see you soar high up… And achieve all that you ever dreamed of… This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so am going to make the most of it with my little big man @gautamghattamaneni.”

On the work front, a new poster of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram was unveiled on his birthday. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is touted to be an action drama which stars Mahesh, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj and Sunil.