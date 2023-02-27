scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Main Toh Chali Chali' featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara's powers

The song 'Main Toh Chali Chali' from the film 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' was unveiled recently followed

By News Bureau

The song ‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ from the film ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ was unveiled recently followed by a musical performance by Guru Kiran. The dance number was unveiled in the presence of the star cast, Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran and Shivaraj Kumar along with Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian at Sidlaghatta Junior College in Bengaluru.

The foot-tapping lyrical number features Tanya Hope along with Upendera Rao. The song is a celebration of Arkeshwara’s powers and is choreographed by Jaani Master, who is known for designing the choreography for the song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’.

Speaking at the grand launch of the song, Anand Pandit shared: “‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ is a very special film for me as it marks my first project in the southern Industry. My idea has always been to capture the Indian Cinema and showcase the different cultures of our motherland. With ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ receiving such positive response for its teaser and now the songs as well, I am sure the film will leave a strong impact on the minds of the people.”

‘Main Toh Chali Chali’ is sung by Snigdha Sharma and Ritesh G Rao. The music of the song is composed by Ravi Basrur and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmad.

‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’, produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru, is set to have a pan-India release on March 17, 2023.

Previous article
Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network
Next article
Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses gratitude
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday

News

'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: As the game grows, we need to keep moving with it, says Shelley Nitschke

Sports

WPL 2023: RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, says Aakash Chopra

News

Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own 'Kanna Vich Waaliyan'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks dead-drop gorgeous in a lavender tulle gown

News

Amit Trivedi has a 'fan moment' with Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan

News

Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare wishes fans with his performance on peppy number ‘O Sheth’,

News

Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses gratitude

Technology

Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to space 'scrubbed'

Technology

Musk feels AI existential anxiety

Health & Lifestyle

Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Sports

Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight

News

Salman Khan posts cat video leaving fans surprised, intrigued

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Sune Luus calls for more investment in women's cricket after runners-up finish

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai flaunts her stylish looks like a queen

News

Sona Mohapatra heavily trolled for questioning Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘talent’

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan joins dating app after split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US