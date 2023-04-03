scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

The makers of 'Dasara' starring Nani have reduced the ticket price of the Hindi version of the film.

By News Bureau
Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version
Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

The makers of ‘Dasara’ starring Nani have reduced the ticket price of the Hindi version of the film. It will now cost only Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

Nani’s latest film ‘Dasara’ has touched Rs. 87 crore gross worldwide since. The makers of ‘Dasara’ have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

‘Dasara’ has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles.

The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

Previous article
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April
Next article
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater charged with assaulting police
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta takes down 28 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Instagram in India

News

Gurmeet, Debina celebrate their daughter's first b'day, call her a 'blessing'

Technology

Swiggy CTO moves on to start his entrepreneurial venture

Technology

Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3 processor in India

News

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying performance on their Aankh Maare song at NMACC

Health & Lifestyle

Molbio's Truenat to now test H3N2 and H1N1 virus

Sports

IPL 2023: After Kohli-Chinnaswamy reunion, get ready for emotional return of Dhoni's CSK at Chepauk

Sports

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater charged with assaulting police

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Technology

Indian-American prof receives Young Urologist of the Year award

News

'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Health & Lifestyle

37% of population displaced from Japan's Fukushima may have PTSD: Survey

Health & Lifestyle

Bengal govt seeks 5.75 L COVID-19 vaccine doses from Centre

News

Harshad Arora's character is going to bring a major twist in 'GHKPM'

Health & Lifestyle

A glass of wine daily may not kill you: Study

News

Janhvi Kapoor, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

News

Shrenu Parikh has a special bond with her 'Maitree' co-star Bhaweeka Chaudhary

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow's KGMU soon to get paediatric endoscopy machine

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US