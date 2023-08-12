Malayalam movie 'Pulimada' first look poster out

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) Malayalam movie ‘Pulimada’ starring Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles is gearing up for release. The first look poster of the film is out. A.K Sajan ,who has given a handful of good movies in Malayalam is the writer-director-editor of Pulimada.

Einstein Zak Paul and Rajesh Damodaran are the producers under the banner Einstein Media and Land Cinemas.

‘Pulimada’ is a sequel to the Joju George’s blockbuster movie ‘Iratta’. Another peculiarity of the film is that the famous cinematographer Venu is doing the camera for a film after a gap of ten years.

Pulimada is a big budget film that was shot in 60 days in one schedule and has a huge star cast.

After the super hit Tamil film Jai Bheem, Lijomol also plays an important role in Pulimada. Other important characters are played by Balachandra Menon, Chemban Vinod, Johnny Antony, Jafar Idukki, Jio Baby, Abu Salim, Sona Nair, Krishna Prabha, Pauly wilson, Shibila etc.

The wedding of a police constable Vincent Scaria (Joju George) and the events related to it and the changes it brings to his character and life are presented to the audience through Pulimada. As the title suggests, the director takes the audience through a real Tiger’s lair.

Other credits:

Music-Ishaan Dev

Lyrics-Rafiq Ahmed, Dr. Tara Jayashankar, Father Michael Panachikal

Background music- Anil Johnson. Editor- AK Sajan

Production Designer -Vinesh Banglan

Art -Jithu Sebastian

Makeup -Shaji Pulpalli

Costume Design-Sunil Rahman and Steffi Xavier

Chief Associate Director – Harish Thekkepat

Stills -Anoop Chacko

Designs and Marketing -Obscura Entertainment ,Oldmunks

Distribution – Ann Mega Media

Digital – Dileep Lekkala & Tanay suriya (trendy tolly PR)

