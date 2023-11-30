scorecardresearch
Malayalee family anxiously awaits 29th edition of Kolkata film festival for unveiling movie

A third generation young actor, whose film has been directed by his father, is keenly awaiting the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival

By Agency News Desk
A third generation young actor, whose film has been directed by his father, is keenly awaiting the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival scheduled to be held between December 5-12 in the capital city of West Bengal.

The Sivans family comprises late Sivan, whose second son Santosh Sivan is the now the most sought after cameraman.

Incidentally, Sivan himself was a national award winning film personality, so is his son Santosh.

Currently in the news is the Malayalam film, ‘Ozhuki ‘Ozhuki ‘Ozhuki’ directed by Sanjeev Sivan, the younger brother of Santosh, in which the Sanjeev’s son Sidhanshu plays the protagonist. More importantly, the film is produced by Sanjeev’s wife Deepthi Pillay.

This film is competing for top honors at the Kolkata International Film Festival — started by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal in 1995 and is rated as one of the best.

Sanjeev, who himself has won numerous awards, says that his film tells the tale of Paakaran, a twelve-year-old boy (played by his son Sidhanshu).

His father, a boatman, goes missing after the boat capsizes in a storm and the body is never recovered, but later the boy is caught in a nightmare which is beautifully captured in the film.

Agency News Desk
