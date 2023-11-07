scorecardresearch
Mammootty begins shooting for feature film ‘Turbo’

After the massive success of his previous film 'Kannur Sqaud', Malayalam megastar Mammootty has begun shooting for his next project 'Turbo'.

By Agency News Desk
Mammootty begins shooting for feature film ‘Turbo’ _ pic courtesy news agency

After the massive success of his previous film ‘Kannur Sqaud’, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has begun shooting for his next project ‘Turbo’. On his official YouTube channel, the actor posted a 48 second clip which marked the commencement of the film’s shooting.

In the short video, the process of action direction and set design was detailed as it showcased the car stunt which the actor pulled off in his black landcruiser.

In addition, an entire set was designed outside to make it look like a small urban cityscape as well as a village.

Meeting up with the cast and crew, the small video was primarily focused on the car stunt of the film as ‘Turbo’ will apparently involve a lot of car stunts.

However, the actor was performing the stunt on his own which was simple enough but hard to time.

The stunt that Mammootty was performing in his car basically was a speeding U-turn and then stopping at the exact moment.

This is incredibly hard to pull off as massive speed doesn’t allow the driver to timely turn their vehicle around, so Mammootty pulling it off was nothing short of one marvelous feat.

The stunt work was performed only during the night on a dimly lit street and was rehearsed several times. In addition, there were small glimpses of props and some other choreography though all in all, the video was all hush-hush on the details.

Directed by Vyaskh, ‘Turbo’ marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with the director after previously working together on the films ‘Pokkiri Raja’ and ‘Madhura Raja’.

Also produced by the actor, the script for ‘Turbo’ is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

