scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses gratitude

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010, and received a lot of appreciation

By News Bureau

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ in 2010, and received a lot of appreciation for her performance on the song ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has completed 13 years in the film industry and she expressed gratitude towards her fans for giving her their love and support.

She posted a picture of colourful flowers and wrote in the caption: “The older I get, the farther I go. I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude everyday. Thank you.”

Her friends and fans also congratulated her for successfully completing 13 years in the industry.

One wrote: “I know how and where you started and looking at how you are today makes me swell up with pride!! To 13 years of a career handled with Grace, Grit, Hustle, Talent, Integrity and a NEVER GIVE UP attitude..The New Chapter that has just started looks so good..Keep Going Iron Lady..”

Another friend shared her old picture and wrote: “Look at this photo I found 🙂 @instrogrammer clicked it 14 years back on our terrace 🙂 Congratulations on 13 years @samantharuthprabhuoffl here’s to plenty more.”

In her previous tweet also she mentioned: “I feel all of this love. It is what keeps me going. Now and forever, I am what I am because of you. 13 years and we are just getting started.”

On the professional front, Samantha is known for her works in Telugu and Tamil cinema including ‘Dookudu’ , ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’, ‘Attarintiki Daredi, ‘Kaththi’, ‘Theri’, and thriller series ‘The Family Man’, among others.

Previous article
'Main Toh Chali Chali' featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara's powers
Next article
Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare wishes fans with his performance on peppy number ‘O Sheth’,
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday

News

'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: As the game grows, we need to keep moving with it, says Shelley Nitschke

Sports

WPL 2023: RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, says Aakash Chopra

News

Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own 'Kanna Vich Waaliyan'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks dead-drop gorgeous in a lavender tulle gown

News

Amit Trivedi has a 'fan moment' with Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan

News

Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare wishes fans with his performance on peppy number ‘O Sheth’,

News

'Main Toh Chali Chali' featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara's powers

Technology

Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to space 'scrubbed'

Technology

Musk feels AI existential anxiety

Health & Lifestyle

Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Sports

Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight

News

Salman Khan posts cat video leaving fans surprised, intrigued

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Sune Luus calls for more investment in women's cricket after runners-up finish

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai flaunts her stylish looks like a queen

News

Sona Mohapatra heavily trolled for questioning Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘talent’

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan joins dating app after split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US