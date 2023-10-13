scorecardresearch
Media baron, film producer P V Gangadharan dies at 80

By Agency News Desk
P V Gangadharan _ pic courtesy twitter

Media baron, film producer and politician P V Gangadharan passed at a private hospital here on Friday. He was 80. PVG, as he was popularly known, had been ailing for the past few days and suffered a cardiac arrest this morning which proved fatal.

He was a full time director of the Mathrubhumi media house, one of the pioneering media organisations in the state.

He was called the “live wire” of Grihalekshmi Film production house that produced stellar Malayalam films which include national award winning ones like ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ that fetched the national award for superstar Mammootty.

A true Congressman, PVG served as a AICC member for long and at the 2011 Assembly elections, he unsuccessfully contested as the party candidate.

Remembering him as a person with a soft demeanor, Goa Governor and long time friend P S Sreedharan Pillai termed Gangadharan a “human and loveable” character.

“PVG was a friend to all and a humane person. We used to often be together at various functions. His down to earth nature endeared him to all,” said Pillai recalling his long time association with him.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of PVG and termed him a “multifaceted” personality.

His last rites are expected to be held here on Saturday.

