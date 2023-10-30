scorecardresearch
Mohanlal, Joshiy to reunite for 'Rambaan' after 8 years; shooting begins mid 2024

Mohanlal is set to reunite with celebrated director Joshiy after eight years of their blockbuster film 'Run Baby Run'.

Mohanlal, Joshiy to reunite for 'Rambaan' after 8 years; shooting begins mid 2024 _ pic courtesy news agency
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to reunite with celebrated director Joshiy after eight years of their blockbuster film ‘Run Baby Run’. Their latest collaboration is marked by Malayalam film ‘Rambaan’.

The script for the film has been penned by Chembosky and Chemban Vinod Jose.

The film is slated to commence filming in the middle of 2024, with a tentative release planned to coincide with the festivities of Vishu or Easter in 2025.

Talking about the movie, one of the producers of the film, Shailesh R. Singh said: “‘Rambaan’ is not just another regional film but it’s an ambitious project with a pan-India appeal. The movie will break the language barriers and leave a mark on audiences across the country.”

The film boasts of an impressive roster of talents including Sameer Thahir as the director of photography, the music composer Vishnu Vijay, costumes by Mashar Hamsa, makeup artistry by Ronex Xavier, and editing by Vivek Harshan.

'Rambaan' is an ambitious project with a pan-India appeal, and promises to break the language barriers.

The movie is produced by Shaailesh R. Sing, Chemban Vinod Jose and Einstine Zac Paul, under the banners of Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstin Media, and Nextel Studios.

The film promises a captivating and emotionally charged narrative that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds, making it one of the most anticipated releases in recent memory

4
