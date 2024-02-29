Mrunal Thakur to join Vijay Deverakonda for ‘Family Star’

Mrunal Thakur, is gearing up to join Vijay Deverakonda for the final leg of shooting for the family drama, 'Family Star' Directed by Parasuram

Mrunal Thakur, is gearing up to join heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda for the final leg of shooting for the much-anticipated family drama, ‘Family Star’. Directed by Parasuram, the film has been generating significant buzz for its novel pairing and is slated for release on April 5th.

Mrunal Thakur, known for her captivating performances, especially in the romance genre, is set to essay the female lead role in ‘Family Star’. Her recent successes in South cinema, notably in hits like ‘Hi Nanna’ and ‘Sita Ramam’, have solidified her position as a sought-after talent in the industry.

With audiences eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Mrunal and Vijay, ‘Family Star’ promises to deliver a captivating narrative. Director Parasuram’s vision, coupled with the star-studded cast, ensures a cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences.

According to a source, “Mrunal has already departed for Chennai to team up with Vijay and commence filming the final schedule of Family Star. The shoot, spanning a week, will take place entirely in Chennai. The entire cast and crew are filled with anticipation and a touch of emotion as they near the conclusion of this wonderful journey. However, this marks the start of a captivating film featuring the talented duo of Vijay and Mrunal, who will grace the silver screen together for the first time.”

‘Family Star’ has already made waves with the release of its first song, further heightening anticipation for its release. This marks Mrunal Thakur’s third Telugu film, following the successes of ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’. Following ‘Family Star’, audiences can look forward to seeing her in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’.

You May Like This

Recent Post

Latest Articles

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Deepika Padukone flaunts her maternity look in an oversized co-ord set while on a dinner date with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts her maternity look in an oversized co-ord set while on a dinner

Sania Mirza opens up about finding love again after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza opens up about finding love again after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi – Tu Hain Toh Song Lyrics starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi – Tu Hain Toh Song Lyrics starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

Pushpa 2 The Rule – Angaaron Song Lyrics starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 The Rule – Angaaron Song Lyrics starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Tejasswi Prakash’s respectful gesture towards Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes viral

Tejasswi Prakash’s respectful gesture towards Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes viral

Sunny Leone Brings Sass and Swag to MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sunny Leone Brings Sass and Swag to MTV Splitsvilla X5

Illegal 3 Series Review | starring Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra

Illegal 3 Series Review | starring Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra

Panchayat 3 review starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav

Panchayat 3 review starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav

[related_post post_ids="1752,1743"]

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the  entertainment industry.

Quick Links

Social Networks

Dailymotion Facebook-f Flipboard Instagram Bitbucket Linkedin Pinterest Telegram X-twitter
[stock-market-ticker symbols="PVRINOX;BSE:BALAJITELE;TIPSFILMS;NYSENASDAQ:BOM;BSE:MUKTAARTS;EROSMEDIA;ZEEL" stockExchange="NYSENasdaq" width="100%" palette="financial-light"]