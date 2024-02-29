Sunny Hinduja ventures into South Indian cinema with Malayalam debut

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who has worked in projects such as ‘Aspirants’, ‘The Railway Men’, and ‘Bhaukaal’, is gearing up to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with ‘Hello Mummy’, a fantasy comedy. While details about the project remain under wraps, Sunny is brimming with excitement as he gears up to commence shooting in the first week of March in Kochi.

He said: “I aspire to explore diverse genres of cinema and extend my reach to regional languages across India. Eventually, I aim to venture into international cinema, but I believe in commencing my journey from India.”

The actor shared: “Interestingly, the director of my debut Malayalam film reached out to me with genuine affection, which touched my heart. I don’t solely select projects; rather, it’s the love and support of people that guide me towards my choices. I embraced this project with enthusiasm, recognising the rich content-driven nature of Malayalam cinema.”

Sunny said that Malayalam films often engage in meaningful dialogues, which he deeply admires.

“When offered the opportunity to be part of ‘Hello Mummy’, a fantasy comedy film, I was thrilled. Despite language differences, I view them as surmountable challenges, particularly since my dialogue in Malayalam language in the film is limited.”

He shared the “captivating script” was the primary reason for his acceptance.

“I’ve heard commendable things about co-stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen, and I eagerly anticipate collaborating with them. “Hello Mummy” is scripted by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans,” Sunny concluded.