Nani-starrer 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' packs a punch with first glimpse

Southern star Nani is all set to stun the audience with his upcoming action spectacle ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, directed by Vivek Athreya – and its first glimpse ticks the right boxes. The official glimpse of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is packed with high-octane action sequences and an intense vibes.

Over a minute in length, the video introduces Nani as ‘Surya’, who flaunts his action and dark side throughout. Towards the end of the clip, S J Suryah is shown as a police officer saying “Happy Birthday Brother” with a devilish laugh.

A new poster of Nani was unveiled by production company DVV Entertainment. It was captioned: “Happy Birthday Brother….@NameIsNani..Here’s our MASS treat for all… #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse.”

The film is set to release on August 29. It also stars S J Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and S J Suryah Sai Kumar P amongst more in pivotal roles.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ marks Athreya and Nani’s second collaboration after ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ in 2022.