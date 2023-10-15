scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser promises a story of relationships, family, love

Hi Nanna’ has released its official teaser. The teaser shows the evolving dynamics of relationships and is a story of family and love.

By Agency News Desk
Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser promises a story of relationships, family, love
Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser promises a story of relationships, family, love - pic courtes news agency

Telugu cinema star Nani’s upcoming family-drama film ‘Hi Nanna’ has released its official teaser. The teaser shows the evolving dynamics of relationships and is a story of family and love. Directed by Shouryuv, the ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ alum is seen in a very realistic setting where he is a doting father to his little girl, but at the same time it is not all candy and rainbows as the two have their occasional fights, though that doesn’t let Nani stop from being a good father.

Most of the plot details are still under the wraps so not much is clear, though at the same time there is also the emergence of a very real love between Nani and the character of actress Mrunal Thakur.

A story of evolving relationships as well as how emotions develop, ‘Hi Nanna’ is also one of love, family, and how to deal with the turmoil. This entire scenario is accompanied by great period-drama style aesthetics and beautiful somber music.

Nani is seen as a father who falls in love with Mrunal Thakur, and while their love blossoms out of friendship there seems to be an element of betrayal here, because Nani is seen scolding her she reluctantly marries someone else.

The teaser has got much appreciation and left fans in awe over the dynamic of relationships that ‘Hi Nanna’ is based on, which is basically how to manage being a father, while also again falling for someone and how that may bite back with its consequences.

Before ‘Hi Nana’, Nani was seen in the period-action-drama film ‘Dasara’ which was both a critical and commercial success, while Mrunal Thakur has a bunch of projects lined up, all of which are in post production.

These features include ‘Aankh Micholi’, ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Pappi’.

12
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,’ winner Dino James ‘had apprehensions’ and initially rejected the show
Next article
Reviews after seven days: No logic here (IANS Column: B-Town)
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US