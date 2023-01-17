scorecardresearch
NTR Jr chills with Team India cricketers, wishes them good luck

By News Bureau

Fresh from of the successes of ‘RRR at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, NTR Jr met with a few Indian cricketers in Hyderabad before they got busy preparing for their first ODI against New Zealand scheduled for Wednesday, January 17.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to share pictures from their intimate dinner with the ‘RRR’ star. Along with Yadav (a.k.a. SKY) and Chahal, the global star also met Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur for this dinner.

Sharing a picture from this meeting, SKY wrote in the caption: “It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on ‘RRR’ winning the Golden Globe.”

Chahal also shared an adorable picture with NTR Jr, also known as ‘Man of the Masses’ in Tollywood, calling him a gentleman and congratulating him for the big win.

He shared a picture where NTR Jr was seen signing an autograph for his wife Dhanashree with the caption: “It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999. What a gentleman. Congratulations on the Golden Globe win. We all are proud.”

NTR Jr also wished the young cricketers “Good Luck” for their upcoming series and encouraged them to “begin with a winning start tomorrow.”

