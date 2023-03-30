scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

PM Narendra Modi meets makers of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Narendra Modi on Thursday met documentary film maker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, who made the Oscar award winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

By News Bureau
PM Narendra Modi meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met documentary film maker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, who made the Oscar award winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

“The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” the Prime Minister tweeted after meeting the two ladies.

Gonsalves has directed the award winning documentary, while Monga produced it.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar award for the best documentary short film at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony earlier this month.

The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

Previous article
Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases
Next article
Durham sign Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for County Championship season
This May Also Interest You
News

Dev Dutt says he hasn't quit acting, but is 'just taking a break'

News

Aisha Ahmed says co-star Ayush blocked her on social media for 5 years

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi CM calls meeting amidst Covid-19 surge in city

News

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, director Om Raut visits sacred Ram Mandir in Mumbai

Sports

I was wondering why it stopped so early: Gujarat Titans pacer Shivam Mavi recalls his IPL 2023 auction

Sports

If there's anyone that was made for that occasion, it was her: Charlotte Edwards on Issy Wong's hat-trick

Dialogues

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Dialogues: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan starrer powerful dialogues

Sports

India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur

Sports

Durham sign Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for County Championship season

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases

News

Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2

News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US