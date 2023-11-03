Popular Odia playback singer held on rape charges

A popular Odia playback singer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman on the false promise of marriage. The Bhubaneswar Police arrested Debesh Pati in connection with a case registered on the directions of a local court a few months back.

“Following the directions of a local court, a case has been registered against the singer under various sections of the IPC including 376 (2) (n) and IT Act. He was arrested on Thursday evening and later forwarded to the court,” said Satyaranjan Pradhan, Inspector In-Charge, Nayapalli police station.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she came into contact with the accused around two years ago. Later, Pati established a physical relationship with the promise of marriage.

Not only had Pati terminated her pregnancy through medications, but also took more than Rs 5 lakh under various pretexts, the woman alleged.

When the complainant insisted on marriage, Pati allegedly threatened to make their intimate videos and photos viral.