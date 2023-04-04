scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passes away at 69

Ramani Ammal passed away in Chennai on Tuesday due to massive heart attack.

By News Bureau

Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passed away in Chennai on Tuesday due to massive heart attack.

Ammal (69) was popularly known as Rockstar Ramani Ammal due to her high-voltage performances in stage shows.

She became popular in the Tamil entertainment industry through Zee TV’s reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors’ in 2017.

Even though Ammal made her film debut as a singer in the 2004 romantic movie ‘Kadhal’ followed by a few other movies like ‘Kathayavaran’ (2008), ‘Thenavattu’ (2008) and ‘Haridas’ (2013), she didn’t receive many opportunities and continued her life as a domestic servant.

However, following her stupendous success in the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors in 2017, there was no looking back for Ammal.

She crooned songs for ‘Junga’ (2018), ‘Sandakozhi’ 2(2018), ‘Kaaapan’ (2019) ‘Nenjamundu Nermayundu Odu Raja’ (2019).

She also performed in stage shows in the US, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

She had also played a small role in the Tamil serial ‘Yaradi Nee Mohini’.

Previous article
Injuries an issue for Barca in fifth meeting against Real Madrid this season
Next article
Doctors protest in Gurugram against Rajasthan's health Bill
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out with Achilles' heel injury

Technology

Meta now pauses remote work hirings after mass layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former CM Raje test Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors protest in Gurugram against Rajasthan's health Bill

Sports

Injuries an issue for Barca in fifth meeting against Real Madrid this season

Technology

28% of US smartphone users likely to buy foldables as next purchase: Report

Technology

3.1 mn jobs shortfall in cybersecurity globally, skill shortage hits India firms badly

News

Collaborating with Nayanthara on Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' was blessing for Malhar Thakar

News

Shahid Mallya on 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala': The melody takes us back to the 1960s

Sports

'Don't think he goes after milestones', says Sehwag on Dhoni crossing the 5000-run mark in IPL

News

Actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes car worth whopping Rs 1 crore

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to feature 1.47-inch screen: Report

Sports

Camoranesi in line for Juarez coaching job

Technology

ONDC to foster hyperlocal ecommerce business model in India: Nandan Nilekani

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility: WHO

News

Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea

Technology

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car in New York

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Cancer patient, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US