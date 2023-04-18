‘Por Thozhil’ starring Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar announced

Applause Entertainment, is set to debut in Tamil cinema with the release of a taut, edge-of-the-seat investigative thriller, ‘Por Thozhil’ in collaboration with E4 Experiments and Eprius Studio. The movie, directed by debutant Vignesh Raja, stars Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles, with Nikhila Vimal in a pivotal role.

The makers today released an intriguing title reveal with a chilling animation and haunting musical score, leading to much anticipation. ‘Por Thozhil’ translated as ‘The Art of War’, promises to be an intriguing thriller and is slated to release soon in cinemas.

The content studio has earlier produced several popular series, including ‘Humble Politician Nograj’ (Kannada), ‘Vadham’ (Tamil), ‘Kuruthi Kalam’ (Tamil), and ‘Iru Dhuruvam’ (Tamil). With a strong commitment to building a diverse content slate in all southern markets, Applause Entertainment is focused on creating a range of movies and premium series across different languages.

Applause Entertainment

Applause Entertainment is a leading Content & IP Creation Studio with a focus on premium drama series, movies, documentaries and animation content. A venture of the Aditya Birla Group, led by media veteran Sameer Nair, the studio has produced and released popular series across genres and languages which includes shows like Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Mithya, Criminal Justice, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Undekhi, Bhaukaal and others that have gone on to win acclaim and applause. Applause’s feature film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das and starring Kapil Sharma recently released in cinemas worldwide to tremendous critical acclaim. The Rapist, directed by Aparna Sen, recently won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival. Currently in production is also a robust slate of Theatrical and Direct-To-Streaming movies including Sharmajee Ki Beti, Jab Khuli Kitab and more. Applause has partnered with leading platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, MX Player, ZEE5 and Voot Select for its creative output.

Eprius Studio LLP

Eprius Studio LLP. Is a Startup Production Studio. Led by Sandeep Mehra who has proven himself an incredibly inspiring and creative entrepreneur over the past years with Reliance Entertainment and an Investment Banker. Under his leadership, the company has ventured into syndication and content development. Multilingual content production has been prioritized, as have content collaborations with major studios such as Applause Entertainment, E4 Entertainment, to mention a few.

E4 Experiments LLP

The Production company is led by Mukesh Mehta who is in the South film Industry for the last 45 years along with CV Sarathi who have a proven track record for content driven films such as North 24, Kaatham starring Fahadh Fasil, directed by Anil Radhakrishnan, which won the National and State Awards, NAPKCB starring Dulquer Salman, directed by Sameer Thair , GODHA with Tovino Thomas directed by Basil Joseph, Ezra starring Prithviraj Sukumaran directed by Jay Krish in Malayalam and had launched Dhruv Vikram with Aditya Varma in Tamil.