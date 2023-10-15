Prajwal Devaraj shares epic poster for upcoming project 'PD40'

To mark his 40th film, Kannada star Prajwal Dejawal’s upcoming project, which currently is going by its working title ‘PD40’, has released an epic poster which looks absolutely mammoth and grand. In the poster which boasts the working title ‘PD40’ showcases a massive bull trampling through mud with some blood splatters coming through and riding head on at full speed. Taking to his Instagram, the ‘Sixer’ actor shared the poster and wrote: “When dreams shatter, nature whispers secrets of resilience.”

In full ‘Kantara’ fashion, Prajwal is seen standing right in front of the bull with his character hidden in the shadows and his back turned, all the while he is wearing a simple shirt and dhoti. With some light gleaming on to him from below the animal, his character is posting his finger right at the gigantic blazing bull.

The design of the bull is extremely epic, and the concept art is absolutely stellar. Looking larger than life and very real, the bull looks like it is either a part of the annual bull race known as Kambala, or the buffalo sport called Jallikattu.

But also given the grandeur of the design, it is very much possible that it may in fact be a hostile killer entity or even some kind of mythical creature. Currently there are no details available on the plot, though if the poster is anything to go by, then much like director Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, this is also likely taking place in the rural coastal side of Karnataka where it will combine folklore, drama, and theatricality.

The movie is directed and produced by the ‘Ambi Ning Vayassaytho’ filmmaker Gurudutt Ganiga, and is supposed to be something very different from what the actor has done before.

On the work front, Prajwal was last seen in the Kannada films ‘Veeram’ and ‘Tatsama Tadbhava’, and is currently locked in for the films ‘Mafia’ and ‘Gana’ both of which are under filming. An official title for ‘PD40’ will be announced soon.