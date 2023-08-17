scorecardresearch
Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Guv, visits Rajrappa temple post 'Jailer' success

Basking in the success of his film 'Jailer', superstar Rajinikanth recently visited Ranchi, Jharkhand and met the state Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Guv, visits Rajrappa temple post 'Jailer' success
Rajinikanth with Governor C P Radhakrishnan _ pic courtesy twitter

Basking in the massive success of his latest film 'Jailer', superstar Rajinikanth recently visited Ranchi, Jharkhand and met the state Governor C P Radhakrishnan. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), the Governor shared the photos of the courtesy meet with the Tamil superstar which was held on August 16.

Sharing the photos, Radhakrishnan wrote: “On his arrival in Ranchi, delighted and very happy to meet my dear friend, one of India’s greatest actors and great human being superstar @rajinikanth Ji at Raj Bhavan yesterday on a courtesy meet. I heartily welcome him to the great land of Jharkhand.”

In the photos, Rajinikanth can be seen wearing a white shirt, and black joggers, paired with sports shoes.

The actor also visited the Rajrappa temple of Goddess Chinnamasta in Ranchi.

The video that went viral on social media, shows Rajinikanth in a white kurta and matching lungi. He was accompanied by the priest of the temple, and the police officers.

The DSP of Jharkhand, Kishore Kumar Rajak also shared a photo with the legendary actor on Instagram, and wrote: “Welcome to superstar Rajinikanth at Rajrappa Temple, Ramgarh, Jharkhand.”

Few days back, the actor had also visited the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand to celebrate the success of ‘Jailer’.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’, the Rajinikanth-starrer has collected net Rs 210.65 crore on Day 7 of its release. Buoyed by Thalaiva’s huge overseas fan following, the film’s worldwide earnings have been pegged by the trade media at Rs 392.20 crore.

The film is getting some competition in North India from the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ but looking at the trends, the Rajini cyclone seems poised to sweep the box-office completely.

The movie also marks a grand collaboration as Rajinikanth has worked for the first time with veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal along with Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, which hyped it up further.

