Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrate wrap up of ‘Jailer’ shoot with a cake

Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have wrapped up shooting for their next film titled 'Jailer'.

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrate wrap up of 'Jailer' shoot with a cake
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia celebrate wrap up of 'Jailer' shoot with a cake

Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have wrapped up shooting for their next film titled ‘Jailer’.

The film’s maker Sun Pictures took to Twitter, where they shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations of the wrap up. In the images, Rajinikanth along with Tamannah and director Nelson Dillipkumar are seen cutting a cake.

Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter page and wrote: “It’s a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10.”

The film, which will be releasing on August 10, will have Rajinikanth play a prison jailer. The film has been shot inside a prison.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, it also stars Shivrajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Ramya Krishnan.

This will be the second time Rajinikanth will be seen working with Jackie. The two have previously worked in ‘Uttar Dakshin’ in 1987.

Raghav Juyal: 'I didn't go away, took a conscious call to hone a craft'
When Munawar Faruqui manned up as breadwinner of family after his father’s illness
