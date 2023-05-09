scorecardresearch
Rajinikanth's look in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam' revealed

Superstar Rajinikanth's character as Moideen Bhai in his daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam' has been unveiled. Aishwarya took to Instagram to reveal the look.

By Agency News Desk

In the poster, Rajinikanth sports a beard and is dressed in a Jodhpuri suit, paired with sunglasses and a red hat. The Gateway of India can be seen in the backdrop.

She wrote: “#Moideenbhai…welcome..#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed.”

‘Lal Salaam’ also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Music for the film will be scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Aishwarya has previously helmed psychological thriller 3, Vai Raja Vai and announced her debut Bollywood film Oh Saathi Chal last year.

