Rajnikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Rajinikanth, on Sunday, met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

The actor met Akhilesh at his residence. Akhilesh shared pictures with Rajinikanth

Talking to reporters, Rajinikanth said, “I met Akhilesh Yadav nine years ago at a function in Mumbai and we are friends since then, we talk on the phone. Five years ago, when I came here for a shoot but I could not meet him, now he is here so I met him.”

Rajnikanth, on Saturday evening, had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When asked about the meeting, he said, “Bohut badhiya, accha laga (It was great, I felt good).”

