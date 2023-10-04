Ram Charan is ‘glad to meet nation’s pride’ MS Dhoni

Actor Ram Charan on Wednesday posted a picture of himself with cricketing star M.S Dhoni. Ram took to Instagram, where he shared the picture and captioned it: “Soo Happy to meet India’s pride @mahi7781”.

In the photo, Ram Charan is seen attired in a sleek army green shirt and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a casual blue t-shirt, with both smiling at the camera.

At the time of writing, the post had got nearly five lakh likes, and over 4,700 comments.

Thousands of fans bombarded his post with likes and emojis, and comments like “Game Changers”.

Fans posted love and fire emojis to show the fire power of the duo.

One commented: “Two gods in one frame” and another one wrote a rather funny comment:”Two GOATS of India”.

Another wrote: “Two lions in one frame”, while another posted “Can’t take my eyes off”.

Earlier in the day, the Telugu star landed in Mumbai and visited the revered Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings as he completed his Ayyappa Deeksha. He was clicked by shutterbugs as he offered prayers and was seen with a blue silk scarf around his neck.

Ram Charan is working on two projects, ‘Game Changer’ directed by Shankar, and ‘RC16’.

‘Game Changer’ is expected to hit screens next year.

The other project ‘RC16’ is directed by Buchi Babu Sana of ‘Upennna’with music by AR Rahman.