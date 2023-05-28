Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Ram Charan has taken a significant step in his career by launching his production banner, ‘V Mega Pictures.’ Partnering with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, the aim is to create groundbreaking and promote new talent in the film industry while providing a peculiar storytelling experience. Abhishek Agarwal Arts is a production house that stands for true and real content such as The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2

Excitingly, ‘V Mega Pictures’ and ‘Abhishek Agarwal Arts’ have announced their first project – ‘The India House’. The maiden venture of this association guarantees a stellar ensemble of talented actors and skilled crew. Marking the ethos of the film, the film is directed by debutant director, Ram Vamsi Krishna, and star line-up of dynamic hero Nikhil Siddhartha and veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The announcement which was made earlier today, on the occasion of the acclaimed freedom fighter Veer Savarkar‘s 140th birth anniversary, with a power packed video was released via social media accounts of global star Ram Charan, V Mega Pictures, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The India House is set to take audiences back to an era and immerse them in a tale that will touch their hearts. Set in the pre-independence era in London, the team dropped a teaser which hints the film unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around The India House. The teaser culminates with the dramatic imagery of a burning India House, suggesting the drama that lies ahead.

The partnership between V Mega Pictures and Abhishek Agarwal Arts marks the beginning of a powerful alliance in the Indian film industry.

Ram Charan who is known as a global force and has made the nation proud whilst Abhishek Agarwal has lauded as one of the finest producers with a vision to produce content driven cinema that leaves a long lasting impact.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project that is sure to take the not only Indian Cinema but the world by storm!