scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ram Charan's fans beat up man over disrespectful comments against actor's wife

A video of star Ram Charan's fans beating up a man over his demeaning comments for the southern star's wife Upasana Konidela has gone viral on social media.

By Agency News Desk
Ram Charan's fans beat up man over disrespectful comments against actor's wife pic courtesy twitter
Ram Charan's fans beat up man over disrespectful comments against actor's wife pic courtesy twitter

A video of star Ram Charan’s fans beating up a man over his demeaning comments for the southern star’s wife Upasana Konidela has gone viral on social media.

According to the video circulating over social media, the man was beaten as he passed disrespectful comments about the actor and his wife in a YouTube interview. The clip shows the fans beating him and then asking the man named Sunisith to apologise to Ram Charan and Upasana.

Another video, showed Sunisith passing comments on Ram Charan and Upasana in some interview.

He is heard saying: “I’ve gone on a long drive with Upasana. She’s my friend…. We have gone to Goa… Ram Charan is also my friend. Once, he casually asked me to make Upasana fall for me,” he said.

He also said that he has gone on a long drive with Chiranjeevi’s daughter.

The last video showed the fan reminding him to not to pass comments about women.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Death toll in TN hooch tragedy rises to 19
Next article
‘Fast X’ star Vin Diesel gifted his son the car from Toretto garage’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Webb telescope finds water, new mystery in rare comet

News

Soundarya Sharma announces her first collaboration with T-Series!

Technology

Google's pre-written texts to tackle suicide, aid people to ask for help

Sports

IPL 2023: When Shubman is in his rhythm; he plays pure cricketing shots, says Harbhajan

Technology

Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing

Technology

Kia to build new EV plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

News

T-Series and Luv Films’ ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Dominates Top 50 Spotify India list with Three Chart-Topping Songs

News

Payal Dev gives a late 90’s melody essence in her new single ‘Kam Toh Nahi’ ft. Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohit Purohit

News

Vivek Agnihotri points guns at B'wood again, says 'Bollywood killing Bollywood'

News

Why Gulshan Devaiah is called an 'encyclopedia' by his 'Dahaad' co-stars

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav can bat permanently at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians, says Sehwag

News

Javier Bardem speaks about playing King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Sam Asghari lashes out at documentary on Britney Spears's troubled life

Technology

Enigma to launch 6 high-speed electric 2-wheelers by year-end

Technology

India Inc gives 2% stipend hike in FY23, Chennai leads

News

Shruti Haasan to be guest of honour at gender parity conference in Cannes

Sports

Alcaraz's loss against Marozsan at Italian Open changes the battle for World No. 1

News

‘Fast X’ star Vin Diesel gifted his son the car from Toretto garage’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US