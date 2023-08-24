scorecardresearch
Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' announces pre-release with new poster

Ram Pothineni is geared up for his next film 'Skanda' which will be directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' announces pre-release with new poster
Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' announces pre-release with new poster pic courtesy news agency

Telugu superstar Ram Pothineni is geared up for his next film ‘Skanda’ which will be directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Boyapati ahead of the movie’s release has announced its pre-release date, which is August 26, 2023 with a completely new poster.

The director, who released the poster on Instagram captioned: “#SkandaPre-Release Thunder”.

Ram Pothineni (frequently referred to as RaPo) is seen in a completely different form as opposed to his earlier poster which showed him as a muscle bound action star, in a grey palette gearing up to kill someone.

In this poster, RaPo is seen with his fellow co-star, actress Sreeleela who will be the main heroine, showing their romantic chemistry.

While Ram appears in a panchekattu (or dhoti), Sreeleela dons a homely yellow half saree. They are seen just flashing beautiful smiles, and enjoying the warmth and beauty of nature while sitting on the green ground in a farm.

The movie, which is described as a period-action-romance-drama will pack in the elements of all genres with RaPo doing the role of both, a determined action hero and a flustered romantic who is more scared of talking to his beloved than thugs and bullets.

The earlier poster had the Tollywood star all beefed up, while here it is so different that it is hard to even ascertain if this is even the same film.

The pre-release will be a special screening so it won’t be available for all and will showcase some of the scenes, such as the omitted scenes from the final theatrical release which won’t be available to the general public.

Releasing worldwide on September 15, 2023, ‘Skanda’ will be a multi-language release which will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi across India.

