Rashmi Agdekar debuts in Marathi films with Nikhil Mahajan’s ‘Raavsaheb’

Rashmi Agdekar, known for her stellar performances in web shows is all set to make her debut in the Marathi films with ‘Raavsaheb’, directed by none other than National award winning director of ‘Godavari’ Nikhil Mahajan. She began her acting career in 2017 with the web series, Dev DD, and shot to fame with TVFs Immature followed by her Bollywood debut with the black comedy, Andhadhun.

The talented actress who left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audiences with her remarkable performance over the years, and now her fans eagerly await to see her act in her mother tongue!

Her ability to portray characters with authenticity has earned her accolades from both viewers and critics alike. And this effortless charm and acting prowess have makes her a promising talent in the industry. The young actress recently announced the big news on social media.

Talking about the same Rashmi shared, “There could not have been a better film and story to make a debut in my mother tongue! The fact that I’m being directed by Nikhil sir whose work I’ve always loved alongside such fabulous actors is just surreal!It’s quite a moment for me and I hope I’m able to do justice to this brilliant opportunity.”

The teaser of ‘Raavsaheb’ has generated significant buzz, hinting at an exciting cinematic experience. It offers a peak into mysteries of the jungle against the backdrop of man-animal conflict . She is seen alongside renowned actors like Mukta Barve, Jitendra Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni and Mrunmayee Deshpande.

The visuals we see in the teaser are breathtaking with soul-stirring music. Rashmi Agdekar’s presence in the teaser adds to the intrigue about her role in this film.

As Rashmi takes her first steps into the Marathi film industry, ‘Raavsaheb’ seems to be a promising debut for her . Her transition from the digital realm to the silver screen is eagerly anticipated by fans, and it’s safe to say that her acting abilities will continue to shine in this new chapter of her career.