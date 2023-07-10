scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna 'craves' Korean fried chicken; tripping on 'Obsessed'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shares great chemistry with her fans and always makes sure she is checking up on them and engaging with them via different mediums.

While her fans always look forward to interacting with the actress, on Monday she came live from her Instagram account to have a fun chit-chat session with her fans. Her live session witnessed a huge crowd, with fans dropping their questions.

In the ask me anything (AMA) session, one of the fans asked her to mention her happy place, to which she responded: “My Happy Place is home, which is Coorg.”

The other fan asked about her favourite food, to which she replied: “I love desserts. But right now I have a major craving for Korean fried chicken.”

One user also asked her to reveal her favourite song, and Rashmika said she is currently tripping on ‘Obsessed’ by Abhijay Sharma and Riar Saab, adding “courtesy Vicky Kaushal”.

The 27-year-old actress was also asked about the best book she has ever read and she replied it is “Tuesdays with Morrie. I love that book.”

Rashmika further revealed that she can speak six languages, and has also promised to drop her skincare routine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has some big projects in her upcoming line-up, which include the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite Allu Arjun, and ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

