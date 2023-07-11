scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance moves Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan

Rashmika Mandanna was seen dancing with her hairstylist on Punjabi song Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan

By Pooja Tiwari
Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's viral dance moves Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan
Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's viral dance moves Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She has already made the nation dance to her hit number Saami Saami.

She has now danced to Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan, weeks after Vicky Kaushal made the Punjabi number famous by dancing to it at an event.

Rashmika grooved to the song and even did Vicky’s steps in a video she shared during an AMA session on Instagram.

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, fans dropped encouraging comments for the Telugu star. One fan wrote, “So sweet ,” another person wrote, “best dance moves ever.” A comment read, “Can’t wait to see you in Animal with RK.”

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ prevue mints 112 million views in 24 hrs
Next article
Hiring activity sees growth in Indian IT, BPO sectors in June: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Hiring activity sees growth in Indian IT, BPO sectors in June: Report

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ prevue mints 112 million views in 24 hrs

Sports

Ashes: What Warner put out at Headingley wasn't good enough, says Ian Healy

News

Tom Holland talks about his 'alcohol problem' and hard-won sobriety

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Very excited to be part of Mississauga Panthers, says Shoaib Malik

News

Dating rumours swirl as Taylor Russell seen at Harry Styles concert

News

Good Omens Season 2: Unravel the divine mystery!

News

Catwomen: Alia Bhatt isn’t the only Bollywood celeb in love with furry felines

Technology

SaaS platform Dukaan hires AI chatbot, fires 90% of support staff

Technology

Apple's Phil Schiller, Google arrive on Meta's Threads

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve feels Abhishek Malhan is possessive about Jiya Shankar because of Jad Hadid

Sports

Ashes: 'I'd be trying to convince Joe Root to bat at No.3', says Nasser Hussain

News

Jimmy Shergill on 'Choona': I like engaging, character-driven narratives

Technology

US-based Cilio expands global footprint with acquisition of AutomationFactory.AI

Sports

ODI World Cup: CAB announces ticket prices for fixtures at Eden Gardens

News

20K Americans buy tickets to watch both 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on July 21

News

Suvinder Vicky on 'Kohrra': Raising my hand at Harleen was most difficult

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets emotional and misses his family

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US