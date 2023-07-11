Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal’s viral dance moves Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She has already made the nation dance to her hit number Saami Saami.

She has now danced to Gaddiyan Uchiyan Rakhiyan, weeks after Vicky Kaushal made the Punjabi number famous by dancing to it at an event.

Rashmika grooved to the song and even did Vicky’s steps in a video she shared during an AMA session on Instagram.

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, fans dropped encouraging comments for the Telugu star. One fan wrote, “So sweet ,” another person wrote, “best dance moves ever.” A comment read, “Can’t wait to see you in Animal with RK.”