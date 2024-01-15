Rashmika Mandanna shells fitness goals, says ‘don’t forget to stretch’

HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna on Monday gave major fitness goals to her fans by sharing a glimpse of her morning workout, and said that one should not forget to stretch.

By Agency News Desk
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Monday gave major fitness goals to her fans by sharing a glimpse of her morning workout, and said that one should not forget to stretch.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika, who enjoys 41.1 million followers on the photo sharing application dropped a picture of herself working out in a gym. She is wearing a black full-sleeved tee shirt and red shorts.

The photo is captioned: “Don’t forget to stretch!! It’s good for your body and you’ll definitely be doing your older self a favour So don’t forget to stretch ok Good morning everyoneeeee!”

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Animal’, which features Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role as Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque. Senior star Anil Kapoor also plays dual characters of Balbir Singh and Kailash Petkar.

Bobby portrays the role of Abrar Haque while Rashmika plays Geetanjali Iyengar, wife of Ranbir’s character.

She next has ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, ‘Rainbow’ and ‘The Girlfriend’.

