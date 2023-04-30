scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up first schedule of 'Rainbow', shares BTS pics

Wrapping up the first schedule of 'Rainbow', Rashmika Mandanna said the reason she went missing for a while was because she was in a 'no network area'

By Agency News Desk

Wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Rainbow’, actress Rashmika Mandanna said the reason she went missing for a while was because she was in a “no network area”. Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures and videos from the film sets.

The pictures feature a selfie with Dev Mohan, shoot location, time spent with her mother and sister.

The actress shared the pictures with the caption: “Guys sorry I went missing for a while. that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas… but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk… you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing… so it’s for those who actually want to know).”

Sharing details of the photos, Rashmika wrote: “3rd place we shot in was Munnar – 1 – this was yesterday, before pack up picture… @devmohanofficial and I took… 2- a group pictureeeeeee 3- the scenery we had from our location… man! It was dreamy… 4- this was a view from my room… I just haaaaad to show it to you… Munnar has some of the most beautiful views for sure.”

She added: “2nd was Kodaikanal – 5- the flowers just looked too pretty… 6- the sun rise view from my balcony in Kodai…”

“And 1st was Chennai – 7- how can my day go without a workout, tell me, @karansawhney11 video credit 8- mum came to pick my sister up to go back home… ladies hai toh matlab the photo session has to happen for sure… 9- my sister had come off to Chennai alone to watch me work and her lil mid shot hugs were THE BEST… kids are so tiny man… 10- my first selfie and I think the only solo selfie from the sets of #rainbow All about my last few days. Ok worked too hard for this post… Bye,” the actress wrote.

Tamil-Telugu film ‘Rainbow’ is being helmed by Shantharuban.

Rashmika will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite actor Allu Arjun.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sara Ali Khan is a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fan, here's why
Next article
IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma should continue batting at the top of the order, says Zaheer Khan
This May Also Interest You
News

Tiger on 7 years of 'Baaghi': It gave me an identity & a life in industry

News

Paps: ‘Darr lagta hai’; Kangana Ranaut replies: ‘Lagna hi chahiye’

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings win toss; opt to bat first against Punjab Kings

Sports

'We've got great belief in the group,' says Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Sports

Ten-time National champ Hemanth Muddappa begins 2023 in style with a double

Sports

Every cricketer aspires to be a part of the MI dressing room due to its legacy in IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's son posts his throwback pic while playing golf

Sports

'It was a no-brainer': Moody slams DC's decision to send Axar at no.7 in chase against SRH

News

Adele supports ‘fiancé’ at Lakers basketball game

Sports

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers

News

'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey slammed for posting photos with animals at zoo

News

Florence Pugh says there wasn't awkward moment with ex on set of 'A Good Person'

Technology

Google Pixel Fold leaked images show sleek, nearly gapless hinge design

News

Ayush Shrivastava auditioned for some other role in ‘Chamak’ but bagged a different one

News

Music was the winner this past week

News

Abhishek Bachchan responds to Internet user who asked him about Aishwarya Rai

Sports

'He's grown as a leader after being entrusted with captaincy mid-season in 2013': Pollard on 10 years of captain Rohit

Technology

Nearly 80% of iPhone users now own an Apple Watch

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US