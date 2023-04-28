scorecardresearch
Reeshma Nanaiah will portray Queen Macchlakshmi in 'KD – The Devil'

The wait is over for she is here! Actress Reeshma Nanaiah will be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja as Queen Macchlakshmi.

The wait is over for she is here! As promised, the makers of KD – The Devil have introduced the leading lady of the film. Actress Reeshma Nanaiah will be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja as Queen Macchlakshmi.

As Reeshma enters KD’s vintage adda, she looks every bit feisty. In fact, her stance is the one that suits a true queen, especially when she is a queen who converts her King’s pain into power.

Fans have been very excited to meet Reeshma aka Queen Macchlakshmi and they cannot wait to see more of her on the big screen.

Talking about her character, Reeshma says, “The best part about Queen Macchlakshmi is the larger-than-life persona she ensues. From the poster you know, she is strong-headed, she is feisty, and playing her role was indeed great. It was challenging but thrilling. What was exciting was to also share the frame with action Prince Dhruva Sarja. I am very excited.”

A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD – The Devil also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, and V Ravichandran. KVN Productions presents KD-The Devil directed by Prem and also produced by Suprith.

The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

