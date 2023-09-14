Rima Das’ ‘Tora’s Husband’ to release on 22nd September

After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, National Award-winning filmmaker, Rima Das’ next Assamese feature, Tora’s Husband to have theatrical release in India and Australia on 22nd September 2023. The film is releasing across 40 cinemas in Assam and metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Das is known for internationally acclaimed films, Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, which also premiered at Toronto International Film Festival. Her latest feature Tora’s Husband premiered in the Platform section of TIFF 2022, followed by Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival and Indian Premiere at Kolkata International Film Festival.

Tora’s Husband is a reflection of relations, friendships, humanity, love, understanding and responsibilities, that is personal to the characters and also shows a mirror to the society.

Tora’s Husband features a real life couple, Rima’s brother Abhijit Das and sister-in-law Tarali Kalita Das in the lead roles. It is a story of a loving father and a kind neighbour, who struggles to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate, amidst loss and lockdowns. Shot during the lockdown, the film depicts life in a small town during the pandemic.

The director-producer made the film independently, with a small crew. Sharing her journey, Rima says, “I’m thrilled to share that on September 22nd, we’re releasing Tora’s Husband, a project that’s close to our hearts. We’ve poured our passion into creating something special, and we can’t wait for you to experience it. Your support means the world to us, so we’re inviting you to join us on this journey.”

Australian distributor, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM Director of Mind Blowing Films says, “I’ve always admired Rima’s work for her authentic voice. The authenticity in her creations resonates deeply with me. We are very honoured and delighted to bring her latest film, ‘Tora’s Husband,’ to the Australian audience.”

Synopsis

Loss and lockdown, life and death – like everywhere around the world, a small-town businessman in Assam is grappling with uncertainty and restlessness. With a worldview unlike those living around him, he strives to be a better version of himself and expects the same from those around him. He sometimes gets aggressive and sometimes reasons with love and patience. But his expectations are crushed time and again. Juggling with his underperforming business and strained personal relationships, he tries to find motivation within to keep going.

About Rima Das

The two-time National award-winning filmmaker is known for making indigenous and realistic stories that explore complicated relationships, finding purpose, coming of age and life amidst nature. Her previous films ‘Village Rockstars’ and ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ also premiered at TIFF, and were screened at over 120 prestigious film festivals around the world winning over 70 Awards. Village Rockstars was also India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards ‘Oscars’ 2019. Village Rockstars was also India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards ‘Oscars’ 2019. She has donned multiple hats of writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor for her projects.

GQ India named Rima Das as one of the Most Influential Young Indians of 2018. She is also one of the Brand Ambassadors of Toronto International Film Festivals ‘Share Her Journey’ campaign that champions the cause of gender equality in cinema. She has been on the jury of Berlin International Film Festival Generation 14plus, Mumbai International Film Festival, Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Zlin Film Festival for Children & Youth.