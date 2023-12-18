Monday, December 18, 2023
Rishab Shetty adopts govt Kannada school in hometown Keradi

‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty has adopted a government school in his hometown Keradi through the Rishab Shetty Foundation to save Kannada schools.

By Agency News Desk
Rishab Shetty adopts govt Kannada school in hometown Keradi
Rishab Shetty _pic courtesy news agency

Rishab, who conveyed the importance and raising awareness about the survival of Kannada schools through his film ‘Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale’, has adopted the endangered government Kannada school of Keradi.

The village leaders and elders were present on the occasion and congratulated Rishab on adoption of the village school.

Rishab’s ‘Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale’ was declared a blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film, at the 66th National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty has begun preparation for the next part of the much-awaited ‘Kantara’, titled ‘Kantara Chapter 1’.

